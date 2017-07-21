Jagga Jasoos Has A Poor Week One At The Box Office

Back in 2015 when Bombay Velvet had released, it was surrounded by mother of all negativeness. On its release, it had seemed that everyone out there was waiting with bated breath to bash it. While critics had unanimously come down heavily on the film, audiences had given it a cold shoulder.

So much so that it had created history by seeing the lowest opening numbers ever for a film of this high a budget. Eventually, the film with a budget of over 100 crores had folded up at mere 23 crore lifetime.

Many had wondered whether Jagga Jasoos would meet with the same fate as well!

Thankfully, this hasn’t been the case as the film has seen relatively better response. Still, the collections stayed on to be low with 46.25 crore* coming in. If not for the big budget attached to the film, these would have been considered fine enough given the genre and the treatment that the Anurag Basu film boasts of.

Trending :

Also, if one looks at it this way, these numbers are almost double the lifetime of Bombay Velvet. Though the comparison may seem unfair given the fact that latter was a totally rejected film, the fact has to be established that by no means has Jagga Jasoos gone down completely like the Anurag Kashyap film.

All eyes are now on how the second week of the film would behave as that would be key to how much further would it go past the 60 crore lifetime. That said, it is all academics since theatrically the film has flopped big time.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder