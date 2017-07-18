Jagga Jasoos Evicts Naam Shabana| Enters the List of Top 10 Higest Grossers

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s much-delayed film Jagga Jasoos finally released on this Friday. The film received good reviews from the audience as well as critics. Even though the movie did not have a super-impressive day one, but the film grew excellently over the weekend.

The movie collected 8.57 crores on the 1st Day and had a good first weekend at the box office with a collection of 33.17 crores. The film needs to remain stable at the box office to earn good lifetime collections.

The movie has earned 37.22 crores till now and it has now entered the Top 10 Highest Grossers of the year.

Jagga Jasoos evicted Naam Shabana from the list which had a lifetime collection of only 36.50 crores.

Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossers of this year:

Trending :

The film has opened with some good reviews. While some critics have found the musical as a refreshing change and introduction of a new genre in Bollywood, others have bashed it. However, if you are a Ranbir Kapoor fan you should watch the film for his outstanding performance!

The story revolves around Jagga, a gifted teenage detective, who along with a female companion, is on a quest to find his missing father.

Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu with music composed by Pritam. It is a musical with as many as 29 songs and is expected to floor audiences across ages.