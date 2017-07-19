Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos has crossed the 40 crore mark on its 5th day at the box office.

The musical adventure raked in approximately 3.48* crores on its 1st Tuesday and now stands with the grand total of 40.70 crores.

Though the box office numbers aren’t that great, the film has managed to find its multiplex audiences in the metro-cities.

Written and directed by Anurag Basu, The movie also stars Saurabh Shukla in a key role. It is produced by Anurag Basu, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Ranbir Kapoor. It revolves around the story of a teenage detective in search of his missing father.

On the other work front, Ranbir Kapoor has two big projects lined up. One among them is Sanjay Dutt’s biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who previously helmed blockbusters like PK, 3 Idiots, and Munnabhai series. The film also features Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.

The other is Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon opposite Alia Bhatt. The film is the 3rd collaboration between director Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor. The duo, who happen to be close friends has previously worked in Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewaani.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will star in Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is a sequel of 2012’s blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who previously helmed films like Sultan, Gunday and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. It is produced under the reputed banner Yash Raj Films and is set to hit the screens on 22nd December during the Christmas weekend this year.