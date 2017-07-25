Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos though collecting much lower than what it needed has climbed up a position in top 10 highest grossers of 2017 at the box office. The film received good reviews but the mixed word of mouth and lack of connect spoiled the party for Anurag Basu.

The movie collected 8.57 crores on the 1st Day and had a good first weekend at the box office with a collection of 33.17 crores. The film showed some growth on the second weekend but it is too late to control what has been damaged.

The movie has earned 53.38 crores till now and it has now surpassed Sachin: A Billion Dreams to gain the 9th position in top 10 highest grossers of the year list. Even with these numbers, the film has flopped because of out of controlled budget. The target audience of the film is too limited resulting in the mixed word of mouth. Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu were lucky during Barfi as it found a connection with the public but it’s not the same case with Jagga Jasoos.

Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossers of this year:

Director also finished the film with an open ending hinting at a sequel but it’ll be hard to say if that idea will see the light of the day or not. On the work front Ranbir Kapoor has two big projects lined up, Sanjay Dutt’s yet-to-be-titled biopic which will be directed by 3 Idiots, PK director Rajkumar Hirani and Ayan Mukerjee’s Dragon. Dragon, too, is a working title and makers may change it once they come up with a better option.

Katrina Kaif is reuniting Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai which will be directed by Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie is slated to release by the end of this year, most probably it will have a Christmas release.