Jagga Jasoos Becomes 9th Highest 1st Weekend Grosses In 2 Days At The Box Office

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos has performed pretty well at the box office.

The film raked in 20.10 crores in two days at the box office. With this collection, Jagga Jasoos has become the 9th highest opening weekend grosser of 2017. It has beaten the 1st-weekend collections of Naam Shabana which is 18.76 crores.

The musical adventure flick should collect around 33-34 crores in its opening weekend, to grab the 7th spot in the list.

Rank Collections Baahubali 2: The Conclusion 128.00 Cr Raees 93.24 Cr (5 Day Weekend ) Kaabil 67.46 Cr (5 Day Weekend ) Tubelight 64.77 Cr Jolly LLB 2 50.46 Cr Badrinath Ki Dulhania 43.05 Cr Half Girlfriend 32.04 Cr Sachin: A Billion Dreams 28.05 Cr Jagga Jasoos 20.10 Cr Naam Shabana 18.76 Cr

Written and directed by Anurag Basu, The movie also stars Saurabh Shukla in a key role. It is produced by Anurag Basu, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Ranbir Kapoor. It revolves around the story of a teenage detective in search of his missing father.

Ranbir Kapoor has essayed the role of a school boy in the film. Director Basu said in a statement, “Ranbir has this inherent charm and innocence which he brought forth in his role. I wanted the audience to see a new and different version of Ranbir, and with Jagga Jasoos, the audience will see him as a high school boy, playing a character half his age for the very first time.”

On the other work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic which is slated for 2018 release. The actor will soon start the shooting of Dragon, which also features Alia Bhatt in a lead role. Whereas Katrina Kaif features opposite Salman Khan in Ek Tha Tiger sequel Tiger Zinda Hai. The actress will also be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan opposite Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Amitabh Bachchan.