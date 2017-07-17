Jagga Jasoos Beats Half Girlfriend, Becomes 7th Highest Opening Weekend Grosser In India

Jagga Jasoos might not have had a super-impressive day one, but the film grew excellently over the weekend and has taken the box office by storm!

The Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif starrer has collected a whopping 13.07 crores on its first Sunday and now stands with an opening weekend collection of 33.17 crores!

Here are the figures of Jagga Jasoos on its first three days

Friday – 8.57 crore

Saturday- 11.53 crore

Sunday – 13.07 crore

Total: 33.17 crore

With 33.17 crores, Jagga Jasoos has just moved ahead of Half Girlfriend (32.04 Cr) in the list of highest opening weekend grosser in India and stands at the 7th position. It has also left behind Sachin: A Billion Dreams and Naam Shabana which stand with 28.05 Cr and 18.76 Cr respectively.

Check out the list of top 10 highest opening weekend grossers of 2017 here:

Jagga Jasoos, the Anurag Basu helmed musical adventure comedy revolves around the story of Jagga (played by Ranbir Kapoor), a child orphaned at birth, who grows up in a hospital. One day, a man lands in the hospital with a broken leg. He is a key witness to the Purulia arms drop case. Introducing himself to Jagga as Tooty footy (Saswata Chatterjee), he adopts him and takes him to his place.

However, within a few days, he gets Jagga admitted into a boarding school and disappears mysteriously, leaving Jagga alone again. Jagga grows up in the boarding. Unsolved mysteries intrigued him and he started helping the local police inspector in solving cases. Shruti (Katrina Kaif) is a school teacher cum journalist who narrates Jagga’s story to kids. Jagga’s story also features her in a major role.

The film has opened to mixed reviews. While some critics have found the musical as a refreshing change and introduction of a new genre in Bollywood, others have bashed it. However, if you are a Ranbir Kapoor fan you should watch the film for his outstanding performance!