Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood-starrer “Kung Fu Yoga,” part of a three-film pact signed between India and China, is ruling the Chinese box office.

According to China Film News, the movie topped the Chinese box office in the week ending on February 5, earning 963 million yuan ($ 140 million), reports Xinhua news agency.

Domestic fantasy movie “Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back” landed in the second place for the week, taking 822 million yuan. It has grossed 1.4 billion yuan since its release on January 28.

“Duckweed,” a domestic adventure film directed by writer Han Han, was placed third in the week with sales revenue of 503 million yuan.