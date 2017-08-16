Jab Harry Met Sejal’s Overseas Box Office Report! Not As Bad As Indian Box Office

Jab Harry Met Sejal, mauled and bashed at Indian box office is faring average at overseas box office. Indian numbers are too poor to count, but knowing Shah Rukh Khan’s following overseas, the film is not that bad worldwide. But it’s not that good too.

The film now stands with the total of 61.05 crores nett (87.91 crores gross) at the Indian box office. Overseas the film is an average show by collecting over 61.44 crores gross (USD 9.6 million) till now. Summing up the Indian and overseas collections the film’s worldwide total now stands at 149.35 crores.

The film will end up in the same range as Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan, which collected around 10 million at the overseas box office.

The hopes from this Imtiaz Ali’s rom-com were very high. King of romance – Shah Rukh Khan meeting the director, Imtiaz Ali, who has explored love in every way possible, only made us hope high for the film. Many reviews and public opinion suggest it’s the 2nd half where the film falls flat.

On the other hand, this week’s release Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is having a ball time at the Indian box office. Jab Harry Met Sejal in its second week is about to wrap up its run at the Indian box office. It would be interesting to see where it lands at the overseas box office.

Apart from this film, Shah Rukh Khan has Aanand L Rai’s next untitled project. He’ll be playing the role of a dwarf. Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif will star opposite him in the film. Whereas Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Pari which is directed by debutant director Prosit Roy. She also has a cameo in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic which stars Ranbir Kapoor as the lead.