Last week it was Lipstick Under My Burkha and this week it is Mubarakan, amongst the disappointment given by biggies these small surprises are proving to be good for Bollywood. Mubarakan continues to hold on its 2nd Tuesday and it signs are good for a second weekend.

The film opened on a low note but since then it’s nothing but surprises for the film. The film clocked 35.66 crores in its 1st week and collected a healthy 6.08 crores in its 2nd weekend. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal‘s fate has been locked at the box office which has indirectly favoured Mubarakan. 2nd Monday was very good as this comic caper collected 2.85 crores. When 2nd Monday is better than 2nd Friday, you know the trending of the film is good. Yes, it was a partial holiday (Raksha Bandhan) on Monday still it had a huge competition at the box office.

The film, on 2nd Tuesday, has collected 1.50 crores which is an acceptable drop as Monday was a partial holiday.

The collections of Mubarakan till date are as follows:

1st Week – 35.66 cr

2nd Weekend – 6.08 cr

2nd Monday – 2.85 cr

2nd Tuesday – 1.50 cr*

Total – 46.09 cr*

Trending :

On the work front Arjun Kapoor is doing Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Namastey Canada. He is reuniting Parineeti Chopra in this one. Arjun Kapoor is super excited to work with Vipul Shah. Arjun feels lucky as after working with Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, Vipul has chosen him to play the lead. He claims that Namastey Canada has heart and humour making the film a family entertainer.

Anil Kapoor is doing Fanney Khan which also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who have previously shared screen space in Satish Kaushik’s 2000 directorial, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, and Subhash Ghai’s 1999 musical, Taal. Aish and Kapoor are now set to re-unite. Ileana D’Cruz is currently busy promoting her next film Baadshaho which is all set to release on 1st September.