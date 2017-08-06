Jab Harry Met Sejal Stays Flat on Day 2 At The Box Office

15 crores* of on its first Saturday at the domestic box office. The movie collected 15.25 crores on its opening day which turned out to be Shah Rukh Khan’s lowest opening in last few years. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal has raked inof on its first Saturday at the domestic box office. The movie collectedon its opening day which turned out to be Shah Rukh Khan’s lowest opening in last few years.

The signs were right there on Friday itself when the collections didn’t really hit the roof. By the time the day came to a close the audience word of mouth had already started spreading. Since it stooped mainly towards the lower side, the challenge was to be stable rather than growth on Saturday.

Released across more than 3200 screens in India. The film also released amidst the holiday of Rakshabandhan, which falls on Monday. Hence along with the advantage of having holidays on the weekend, the film might also show an upward trend on Monday.

The film revolves around tourist guide Harinder Singh Nehra aka Harry (SRK), a “cheap” man, who discovers himself and love while helping Sejal (Anushka) find her engagement ring, which she loses on a vacation in Europe.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is Shah Rukh’s first collaboration with Imtiaz Ali, and his third with Anushka Sharma. This is Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma third film together after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan and the duos chemistry is largely hailed in Jab Harry Met Sejal.The film failed to live up to its hype and has been largely panned by critics for the meandering narrative.

Next week, the film will face competition at the box office from Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali.