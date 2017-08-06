Jab Harry Met Sejal Stays Flat on Day 2 At The Box Office

Released across more than 3200 screens in India. The film also released amidst the holiday of Rakshabandhan, which falls on Monday. Hence along with the advantage of having holidays on the weekend, the film might also show an upward trend on Monday.
The film revolves around tourist guide Harinder Singh Nehra aka Harry (SRK), a “cheap” man, who discovers himself and love while helping Sejal (Anushka) find her engagement ring, which she loses on a vacation in Europe.
Jab Harry Met Sejal is Shah Rukh’s first collaboration with Imtiaz Ali, and his third with Anushka Sharma. This is Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma third film together after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan and the duos chemistry is largely hailed in Jab Harry Met Sejal.The film failed to live up to its hype and has been largely panned by critics for the meandering narrative.
Next week, the film will face competition at the box office from Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali.