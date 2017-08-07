Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal is turning out to be a disheartening experience for all involved. If the Friday numbers [15.25 crore] were not quite pleasing, the rest of the weekend didn’t quite see a major push either.

As a result, the weekend collections of the film are now amongst the lowest ever for Shah Rukh Khan, ever since he scored his first century with Ra. One.

Here is the list:

Happy New Year – 104 crore

Chennai Express – 93.66 crore

Dilwale – 64.09 crore

Raees – 59.83 crore

Ra. One – 55 crore

Fan – 52.35 crore

Jab Tak Hai Jaan – 49.22 crore (Tuesday release)

Don 2 – 48.39 crore

Jab Harry Met Sejal – 45.75 crore

As can be seen, the weekend of Jab Harry Met Sejal is not even amongst the Top-5 ever for Shah Rukh Khan. It is less than even Ra. One, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Don 2 that were released ages ago. Even if we don’t take in consideration inflation over the years, Jab Harry Met Sejal is finding itself at the bottom of the list.

Trending :

All said and done, the footfall for this Shah Rukh Khan starrer are lowest since a very long time and all eyes are now on how much would the lifetime total of Jab Harry Met Sejal eventually turn out to be.

Shah Rukh Khans and Anushka’s Punjabi and Gujarati impersonations have been appreciated by one and all. This is Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma third film together after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan and the duos chemistry is largely hailed in Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan as ‘Harinder Singh Nehra’ aka ‘Harry’ and Anushka Sharma as ‘Sejal Jhaveri’, Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ traces the adventurous escapades of two strangers, Harry and Sejal over 6 countries taking 1 lost ring. SRK essays the role of a Punjabi tour guide, while Anushka plays a Gujarati girl in search of her engagement ring in Europe.