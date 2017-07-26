Shah Rukh Khan along with his production Red Chillies Entertainment might have averted the clash with Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited Toilet: Ek Prem Katha but the gap is of just one week! Both the films have the potential to do wonders at the box office but the winner can be only one. Which will topple other is the question under the limelight here.

Though Jab Harry Met Sejal has been considered as Imtiaz Ali’s most box-office friendly film, his commercial record has not been up to mark till now. Yes! the movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and has some playlist-topping songs still everything depends on content.

In past, we have seen how even after having all the ingredients to dish out a successful product, films have flopped due to lack of good content and connect. The makers have released four songs, five mini trails and one theatrical trailer of the film till now. The only concern about all this is – has Red Chillies revealed way much than they should’ve?

Red Chillies applied the same promotional strategy to Dear Zindagi and it worked because the film had a lot to offer than what they showed in the mini trailers. We hope same is the case for Jab Harry Met Sejal too. The film will get enough amount of screens for two reasons, it is a Shah Rukh Khan film and no other major release is there to clash with. Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba’s The Dark Tower will release the same day but this shouldn’t be an issue as it’ll attract an altogether different section of audience.

Trending :

The real deal is Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha which is releasing a week after Jab Harry Met Sejal. The movie’s plot is based on Narendra Modi’s campaign ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and is already gaining good buzz to get a decent opening at the box office. The songs of the film have not been able to click apart from Sonu Nigam’s Radhe Radhe, which is been loved by the masses. The trailer of the film was loved unanimously.

Though both movies are not clashing but the question will still remain the same. From both the films which will emerge as a winner at the box office? Both films can do well, but which film will have an edge over other and gross more is to be seen. Shah Rukh Khan or Akshay Kumar?