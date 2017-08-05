Jab Harry Met Sejal Opens On An Average Note At The Box Office

Expectations were sky-high when SRK and Imtiaz Ali collaborated for a good ol’ romance. And Anushka Sharma to the mix, and it only sets the bar higher. However, Jab Harry Met Sejal has been disappointing not only in terms of its reviews but also its box office collection.

The movie has collected 15.25 crores nett at the box office. The movie could have had a better opening since it was the only release this weekend. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma‘s Jab Harry Met Sejal has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film had kicked off on a good note at the box office in terms of occupancy, it had 40-45% occupancy but looks like the movie didn’t have a good first day at the box office. The movie had released in more than 3200 screens.

Jab Harry Met Sejal will mark Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’ s the second release this year. While Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Raees, Anushka Sharma turned producer once again with Phillauri. Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees clashed with Hrithik Roshan’s film Kaabil, but SRK got the larger share of the pie. However, this time the superstar avoided the clash with Akshay Kumar’s film Toilet Ek Prem Katha and released it a week earlier.

We hope the film picks up over the weekend and manages to cash in on the Raksha Bandhan holiday on Monday. Jab Harry Met Sejal has a week to shine at the box office. Next week, the film will face competition from Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry Met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali. Jab Harry Met Sejal is A search for Sejal’s engagement ring makes Harry understand love and relationships better, while Sejal experiences newfound freedom, security and solace in Harry’s company.