For Jab Harry Met Sejal to register healthy numbers over the weekend, the need of the hour was a good, if not terrific, jump on Saturday. After all, Friday collections had been good (and not excellent) which means to gather the kind of numbers that a Shah Rukh Khan film is expected to garner, Saturday had to be as close to the 20 crore mark as possible.

Unfortunately, this didn’t quite happen as the numbers stayed just around the 15 crore* mark. When a film doesn’t grow on its second day, especially when the opening hasn’t been phenomenal either, the message is out loud and clear. This is what’s happening with the Imtiaz Ali directed film as well which is nowhere close to where it should have been, given the kind of production values, buzz and hype that it boasts of.

The film isn’t the kind of cinematic disaster that Tubelight was in terms of the story and narrative, and hence one doesn’t foresee that kind of fall. However, considering the fact that audience has become truly unforgiving of late and is just finding reasons to stay away from theaters instead of stepping back in, it would be an uphill task indeed for a turnaround to take place after just 30.25 crores* coming in so far.

All eyes are now on today and then tomorrow (due to partial Rakhi holiday). If the numbers do not improve on these two days, it would indeed be quite tough for Jab Harry Met Sejal to enter its second week on a high.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

