Jab Harry Met Sejal Is Sinking! 1st Tuesday Box Office Collections Are Out

No one expected this even in the worst of nightmares but it is indeed happening. Jab Harry Met Sejal has stepped into the Disaster zone sooner than one expected and all calculations have failed big time. I too had predicted before the release that even if the film turns out to be truly rejected, a 125 crore total was definitely on the anvil.

After all, Shah Rukh Khan warrants a terrific pull in theaters and with Anushka Sharma around, good song and the classy touch imparted by Imtiaz Ali, bare minimum expectations were well in order.

However, the film has failed and how, what with mere 3 crore* coming on Tuesday. The film has taken a further huge fall when compared to (low) Monday numbers of 7.15 crore and now with just 55.90 crore* in its kitty so far, the romantic musical is sinking like no major film before.

What is worse is that the film would fold up much lesser than even Fan, hence turning out to be the lowest grosser ever for Shah Rukh Khan. This is not all as the film may not even turn out to be Imtiaz Ali’s biggest since his Tamasha had managed to stretch towards 68-70 crore zone.

Trending :

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry Met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali. Jab Harry Met Sejal is A search for Sejal’s engagement ring makes Harry understand love and relationships better, while Sejal experiences newfound freedom, security and solace in Harry’s company.

This one would just be a one week runner and that’s about it. Very disappointing!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources