The much talked about and keenly anticipated Shah Rukh Khan – Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal finally hit screens on this Friday.

The film stands with the total of 45.75 crores nett at the Indian box office. Overseas the film has done reasonably well by collecting over 44.16 crores (USD 6.9 million) till now. Summing up the Indian and overseas collections the film’s worldwide total now stands at 110.04 crores.

The signs were right there on Friday itself when the collections didn’t really hit the roof. By the time the day came to a close the audience word of mouth had already started spreading. Since it stooped mainly towards the lower side, the challenge was to be stable rather than growth on Saturday.Seemingly, Ali’s idea of people traveling to find themselves, an idea he explored and succeeded to varying degrees in Jab We Met, Rockstar, Tamasha, and Highway, failed to impress this time.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film received a mixed response from critics and audiences alike. None the less, Shah Rukh and Anushka’s Punjabi and Gujarati impersonations have been appreciated by one and all.

The story of the film revolves around the journey of Sejal (Anushka) who is searching for her engagement ring which she loses on her month-long Europe tour. In quest of the object, she hires the same tour-guide Harinder Singh Nehra aka Harry (Shah Rukh) and together they set off visiting the exact same spots that she and her family visited—in the hope of finding the lost ring.

Next week, the film will face competition at the box office from Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali.