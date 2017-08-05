Jab Harry Met Sejal finds a slot in Top-5 Day One of 2017

In the times when even a double digit opening day is turning out to be a dream, not many actually expected Jab Harry Met Sejal to go past the 20 crore mark on Friday. Of course, with the name Shah Rukh Khan involved, one would have thought that a good start was definitely in the offering. After all, he is the one who has set records with films like Happy New Year, Chennai Express and more. However, the promo of the Imtiaz Ali film pretty much established loud and firm that this one was not the kind that would set or challenge any records and hence even a decent start (by Shah Rukh standards) would have been good.

This is exactly what happened as the film took an opening day of 16.50 crore*. Not that this is a thunderous start by any means, considering the fact that the release was quite wide (over 3000 screens) and there was not much of a competition from the holdover release Mubarakan either. Moreover, the promotion was out there as well which had ensured there was good buzz built around the film.

However, this is still a start as it at least has managed to find a place in the Top-5 Day One of 2017:

Baahubali 2 [Hindi] – 41 crore

Tubelight – 21.15 crore

Raees – 20.42 crore

Jab Harry Met Sejal – 16.50 crore*

Jolly LLB 2 – 13.20 crore

Trending :

This is a slot that was always there for the taking, though it would have been even better had the collections managed to go past Raees. That too was a Shah Rukh Khan film and had managed a 20 crore+ opening day despite a clash with Kaabil and arrival on a working day. Still, the fact that Jab Harry Met Sejal has opened on a lesser note pretty much conveys how the film was always going to play for a restricted audience base.

What would be interesting to see is how the film holds itself today since the word of mouth hasn’t been too encouraging. Even if the numbers are sustained at the same level as Saturday, that would be some hold demonstrated by the film.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder