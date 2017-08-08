Jab Harry Met Sejal Falls Big Time On Its 1st Monday At The Box Office

Despite the partial holiday of Raksha Bandhan on Monday, Jab Harry Met Sejal took a fall at the Box Office. The film could bring in only 7.15 crores more when the need of the hour was to be as close to the 10 crore mark as possible.

Traditionally, Shah Rukh Khan’s films have a double digit number coming even on the weekdays of the first week but in the case of Jab Harry Met Sejal, it was near to impossible for that to happen from Tuesday to Thursday due to negative reports and word of mouth. However, at least on Monday, this was required since it would have brought some bit of credibility to the hold in collections.

Now that this hasn’t happened either, the fate of the Imtiaz Ali directed film is pretty much locked. One can well foresee an even bigger dip in numbers from this point on and it seems rather unlikely that it would manage to go past even the Week One numbers of Badrinath Ki Dulhania [73.66 crores].

That’s a sorry state of affairs indeed because such numbers are traditionally expected from Shah Rukh Khan and his films during the opening weekend itself. Here, though it is understandable that the genre and the treatment further restricted the fortunes of the film, such low numbers were hardly expected by any stretch of the imagination.

Here are the figures of Jab Harry Met Sejal on its first four days

Friday – 15.25 crore

Saturday- 15 crore

Sunday – 15.50 crore

Monday – 7 crores*

Total: 52.75 crores*

Trending :

Shah Rukh Khans and Anushka’s Punjabi and Gujarati impersonations have been appreciated by one and all. This is Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma third film together after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan and the duos chemistry is largely hailed in Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan as ‘Harinder Singh Nehra’ aka ‘Harry’ and Anushka Sharma as ‘Sejal Jhaveri’, Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry met Sejal traces the adventurous escapades of two strangers, Harry and Sejal over 6 countries taking 1 lost ring. SRK essays the role of a Punjabi tour guide, while Anushka plays a Gujarati girl in search of her engagement ring in Europe.

Disappointing!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder