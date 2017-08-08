The silver lining in an otherwise dull affair for Jab Harry Met Sejal is, the film has entered the list of top 10 highest grossing Bollywood movies of 2017. The movie has evicted Sachin: A Billion Dreams to land on 10th position.

This Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma starrer proved why the era of superstars is dawning down. Apart from having A-listers in your film, you need to have the proper content to connect with the audience. This year has already seen biggies like Tubelight and Jagga Jasoos fall flat on their face.

Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossers of this year:

Trending :

Jab Harry Met Sejal too didn’t open as per expectations and is trending poorly since then. It collected 15.25 crores on its 1st day lowering the high hopes and declaring the mixed word of mouth towards negative. Saturday was expected to jump, but it didn’t, it was low than day 1 as it grossed 15 crores. First Sunday usually tends to be monumental for such big film but it was not the same case with this one. Showing a minimal growth, the film collected 15.50 crores.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is now standing at the total of 52.90 crores after 4 days and has crossed the collection of Sachin: A Billion Dreams (50.81 crores). The film is at the 10th position in the list of highest grossing Bollywood movies this year, which definitely is a very lower position for a Shah Rukh Khan film to be on. The next target for the film to achieve is Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos which is not very far above (53.38 crores). Hindi Medium (69.00 crores) is the limit this film could cross. It needs a miracle to cross Badrinath Ki Dulhania‘s towering collections of 116.00 crores. What do you guys think where this film will settle down on the list? Do let us know in the comments section below.