It has been three weeks now since we saw the release of the Imtiaz Ali directed film Jab Harry Met Sejal. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma the film which was surrounded by immense hype and promotion after opening on a decent note seems to have underperformed at the box office.

The film was meant to give tough competition to other releases, unfortunately, it received hard-bitten clash from others. Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha released in its 2nd week and it lost all the remaining hopes. Where Akshay’s starrer is shining as the saviour at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan’s film is counting it’s few final days.

The film has doomed at the box office. The film’s journey at the ticket window has not been an impressive one with third week’s collections being as 62.50 crores. Let’stake a look at the movie’s business here:

1st Weekend – 45.75 Cr

2nd Weekend – 61.05 Cr

3rd Weekend – 62.50 Cr

There have been flops and disasters before as well but a film featuring a top superstar been rejected in such a ruthless manner by the audience is a first ever. However, it didn’t quite merit the kind of free fall that it is actually experiencing. In the case of Jab Harry Met Sejal, it is turning out to be a rejection which is one of its kind.

Jab Harry Met Sejal failed to live up to the expectations of the audience. In fact, ever since the film hit the screens, fans and critics have been wishing that Harry had not met Sejal. And the poor reception from fans has translated into poorer numbers at the box office. With the numbers dwindling with each passing day, the film will be soon out of theatres.Unfortunately, Jab Harry Met Sejal couldn’t do anything about the dry spell at the box office.