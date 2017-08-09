Who would have thought a Shah Rukh Khan film will start sinking on its 1st Tuesday. After enjoying a partial holiday (Raksha Bandhan) on Monday, Jab Harry Met Sejal has shown some real dip in the collections on its 1st Tuesday. Though it has crossed Jagga Jasoos landing on 9th rank in the list of top 10 highest grossing movies of 2017.

Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossers of this year:

When the film opened on a low note, it made clear how things were going to downfall from there. The film had a pretty average 1st weekend as it collected 45.75 crores. Shah Rukh Khan’s last film Raees, though, had an extended weekend still its initial 3 days (64.52 crores) grossed more than Jab Harry met Sejal’s. The film had a partial holiday on Monday as it managed to achieve ordinary numbers (7.15 crores) yet again. The shocker came on Tuesday as the film crashed badly, it collected just 3 crores* putting the final nail in the coffin. The film now stands with the total of 55.09 crores*.

The film has crossed the lifetime of Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos. Anurag Basu’s musical stands at 53.38 crores and Jab Harry Met Sejal has managed to surpass it in 5 days. Though Jagga Jasoos is a flop at the box office, Jab Harry Met Sejal seems to follow the same line. The trending of the film has been very poor following the negative word of mouth.

The next target for the film to achieve will be Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend which is standing at the total of 60.28 crores. It should probably cross it by the end of 1st week. 2nd week is going to be very tough for Harry Met Sejal as Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will release plus previous week’s release Mubarakan is holding quite well.