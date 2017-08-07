Jab Harry Met Sejal Crosses 100 Crore Mark At The Worldwide Box Office

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal came as a shocker to many this Friday. Mauled by critics, this biggie opened on a low note showing almost negligible growth over its 1st weekend.

The film stands with the total of 45.75 crores nett (65.88 crores gross) at the Indian box office. Overseas the film has been doing decent by collecting over 44.16 crores (USD 6.9 million) till now. Summing up the Indian and overseas collections the film’s worldwide total now stands at 110.04 crores.

Shah Rukh Khan’s last film Fan grossed over 10 million at the overseas box office. It’s to be seen whether Jab Harry Met Sejal will cross Fan or not.

The hopes from this Imtiaz Ali’s rom-com were very high. King of romance – Shah Rukh Khan meeting the director, Imtiaz Ali, who has explored love in every way possible, only made us hope high for the film. Many reviews and public opinion suggest it’s the 2nd half where the film falls flat.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s performances have been applauded by many. Thin plot, lousy climax and rushed second half are few of the many reasons people are not being able to connect with the film.

On the other work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Anand L. Rai’s Dwarf film which also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Whereas Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Pari which is directed by debutant director Prosit Roy. She also has a cameo in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic which stars Ranbir Kapoor as the lead.

Next week, the film will face competition at the box office from Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali.