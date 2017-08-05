Jab Harry Met Sejal has completed its first day Box Office journey already and the film showed no swell since its morning and afternoon shows at the Domestic Box Office. As per early estimates, the film is looking for below average opening day collections!

The film has become Shah Rukh Khan’s lowest opener as the main lead. It’s lower than FAN which released on a partial holiday, Raees which clashed with Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil and almost all other SRK films in the last several years.

The movie had got a good opening with registering a good occupancy of 40% – 45% at the box office but going by the early estimates it seems that the film didnot grow by the end of the day. The movie has released in more than 3200 screens. The level of opening on Friday morning suggests 18 crores start.

To earn big at the box office the film needs to grow from here, the trend has to be upward through the weekend and then on the Monday-public holiday. If the film doesn’t show growth on weekends and public holiday the film might turn out to be a flop affair at the box office.

Keeping in mind the huge fan following and the excitement among the audiences, Jab Harry Met Sejal got one of the biggest releases any Bollywood movie has ever seen in India.

Film and Trade business expert Girish Johar told IANS, “We are hoping that ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ will bring in some respite as the whole industry and the audience is eagerly waiting for this film. The mood in the industry is very depressing right now because no major film is working at the box office.”

“Shah Rukh is one of the biggest stars we have had in recent times. He has a very huge fan following, not only in India, but across the globe. Also, in this film he is coming back with Anushka, who is one of the top talents of our country. The film has a very good director and good music. So, it is looking as something fresh at the box office,” he added.