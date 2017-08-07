Jab Harry Met Sejal might not have had an excellent weekend, but still, the film has managed to enter the Highest Opening Weekend Grosser List.

This Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer has collected a whopping 15.50 crores on its first Sunday and now stands with an opening weekend collection of 45.75 crores!

Here are the figures of Jab Harry Met Sejal on its first three days

Friday – 15.25 crore

Saturday- 15 crore

Sunday – 15.50 crore*

Total: 45.75 crore*

Jab Harry Met Sejal has beaten Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania (43.05 crores) in the list of highest opening weekend grosser in India and stands at the 6th position. The film has also left behind Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Jagga Jasoos (33.17 crores), Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend (32.04 crores) and Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic Sachin: A Billion Dreams (28.05 crores).

Check out the list of top 10 highest opening weekend grossers of 2017 here:

From The Ring to Rehnuma to Raula, many titles were “confirmed” by different media houses regarding the same film, (we too were amongst them), but SRK had put an end to all rumors by announcing the name – Jab Harry Met Sejal. The title is reminiscent of the iconic American romantic comedy starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, When Harry Met Sally.

The plot of the film revolves around a super interesting thought of “What you seek is seeking you”. Adding Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma to the cast had already doubled up the expectations for the film. It is also being said Shah Rukh Khan asked Imtiaz not to keep the story too dark but light hearted.

On the other work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Anand L. Rai’s Dwarf film which also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Whereas Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Pari which is directed by debutant director Prosit Roy. She also has a cameo in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic which stars Ranbir Kapoor as the lead.