Jab Harry Met Sejal 2nd Sunday Box Office Update! Too Poor To Count

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal is all set to wrap up by the end of this week. Never in their wildest dreams, anyone would have a thought of a Shah Rukh Khan film to wrap up in 2 weeks. The second-weekend collections are here and they’re too poor to count.

The opening of the film warned of the cloudy days ahead but no one thought the crash to be of this level. Shah Rukh Khan’s films have received backlash before too but rarely any of them have witnessed such fall. The film did not even touch 60 crores in its week 1, it collected 58.40 crores. From the 1st weekend of 45.75 crores, the film started crashing on weekdays.

The film was meant to give tough competition to other releases, unfortunately, it received hard-bitten clash from others. Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha released in its 2nd week and it lost all the remaining hopes. Where Akshay’s starrer is shining as the saviour at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan’s film is counting its few final days.

Trending :

The film started its poor 2nd week by collecting mere 80 lacs on its 2nd Friday. Extreme negative word of mouth around the film has led it to this stage. Yes, the movie jumped on weekends but you can’t consider it because of the low start. It collected 90 lacs and 95 lacs on Saturday and Sunday summing up the 2nd weekend to 2.65 crores. The film’s lifetime collections till now are 61.05 crores.

Tomorrow due to public holiday there might be a slight rise in already low collections. But, now, not even a miracle can save this ship from sinking. It will end up less than Imtiaz Ali’s last film Tamasha starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.