The infamous worst phase of Bollywood – 2017 has officially now new addition to the list. Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal is nothing but a huge disappointment for everyone. After having a very poor week 1, the film has crashed further on its 2nd Friday.

The talks are everywhere about how the era of superstars have come to an end and Jab Harry Met Sejal proved how the real king is content. Neither the film opened on a high note nor it managed to stay stable on weekdays. The collection of the film fell faster than a house of cards.

The film grossed a mere 58.40 crores* in its 1st week turning out to be Shah Rukh Khan’s lowest week one in recent years. The film has collected 80 lacs* on its 2nd Friday at the box office. It now stands at the total of 59.20 crores after its 2nd Friday.

Yes, the film faced a competition from Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha but still the collections are too poor to defend. From here 70 crores mark to seems to vanish for this film.

Mubarakan on other side is holding well and should be a concern for already struggling Jab Harry Met Sejal. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has opened on a decent note and is all set to show jump on weekends. It also has an extra advantage of Independence Day on Tuesday.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film received a mixed response from critics and audiences alike. None the less, Shah Rukh and Anushka’s Punjabi and Gujarati impersonations have been appreciated by one and all.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry Met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali. Jab Harry Met Sejal is A search for Sejal’s engagement ring makes Harry understand love and relationships better, while Sejal experiences newfound freedom, security and solace in Harry’s company.