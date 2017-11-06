Ittefaq Stays Steady Over The Weekend At The Box Office

Ittefaq clashed this week with Hollywood biggie Thor: Ragnarok at the box office. Amongst the Golmaal Again hysteria Ittefaq has trended well over its 1st weekend.

Ittefaq maintained steady collections over the weekend as there was constant increment in numbers on day by day basis. As a result, the film currently stands at 16.05 crores and from here one hopes that there are no drastic drops over the weekdays.

As long as at least 2.5-3 crores come on a daily basis, the trend would be fair indeed for the film to be in contention for the 30 crores lifetime. That would actually be a decent release for the Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna film which is an offbeat affair and is anyways aimed at niche urban audiences.

Ittefaq started slow collecting 4.05 crores but showed good growth on its 2nd day by amassing 5.50 crores. Sunday was crucial for the film as it needed a jump. It has jumped and collected 6.50 crores on its 3rd day. Weekdays still hold the key for the film but the good news is it has managed to take a good start.

Ittefaq has been made on a very controlled budget which will come in handy if the movie turns out to be a profitable venture for the makers. The makers also adapted the unique strategy of no promotions for the film. It has been collecting whatever it is only on the basis of word of mouth.

Ittefaq, backed by Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainments and Karan’s Dharma Productions banner, features Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna in the lead. The film released on Friday.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources