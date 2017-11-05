Ittefaq Jumps Over 35% On Its 2nd Day At The Box Office

Ittefaq started slow yesterday but has shown the desired jump on its 2nd day at the box office. This murder mystery starring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna seems to be carving its way.

Ittefaq collected 4.05 crores on its opening day, though it’s low but we have to keep the fact in mind it has done without any aggressive promotions. The team decided to choose a different path of not promoting anything keeping the budget in control. It’s too early to judge whether this strategy has worked for them or has backfired.

Ittefaq has showed a jump of 35.80% on its 2nd day collecting 5.50 crores at the box office. It seems positive reviews has helped to build up the word of mouth for the film. A good Sunday and stable weekdays is what Ittefaq needs right now.

Summing up the first two days, Ittefaq now stands at the grand total of 9.55 crores at the box office. It’s aiming towards an even better Sunday.

After working in Shah Rukh Khan’s production venture, actress Sonakshi Sinha says she harbours a dream to share screen space with the superstar, who turned 52 on Thursday.

Shah Rukh and filmmaker Karan Johar have co-produced the film under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment and Dharma Productions.

“I would love to (work with him) as well! Other than being the superstar that he is, I think he is a wonderful and humble person! Possibly the most chivalrous actor I’ve met,” Sonakshi told IANS.

“He has been my producer on Ittefaq. So I’ve worked with him in that capacity, but I would definitely want to share screen space with him,” she added.