Bollywood has many genres but few of them are very rarely explored and mastered, the murder mystery is one of those. This week’s release Ittefaq is a valuable addition to the genre.

Having Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, and Akshaye Khanna as its star cast, Ittefaq earned only the basis of its content. Without aggressive promotions, not a single song, Ittefaq aimed at a very limited target audience. But its box office numbers prove how it has clicked with the audience more than it targeted.

Ittefaq enjoyed a good weekend of 16.05 crores. The budget of the film being moderate and the fact that no promotions were done for the movie make these numbers look good.

It remained stable on weekdays continuing the good trend and has collected 1.75 crores on its 1st Wednesday and 1.60 crores on its Thursday. Ittefaq now has earned the total of 23.65 crores at the box office.

Akshaye Khanna, who has been applauded for his amazing performance in Ittefaq also favoured the decision of less promotion for the films, as the audience make up their mind with the first promo. “First audiences watch the promo of the film, they make up their mind whether they want to watch the film or not.

“After that actor of that film can do one interview or do thousands, I don’t think it makes much of difference but it definitely creates awareness.”

Ittefaq faced an unexpected competition from the Hollywood biggie Thor: Ragnarok and Golmaal Again is still a favourite at the box office. Despite such odds the movie is aiming to end with a respectable total.

The new movie, released this Friday, is directed by Abhay Chopra and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Dharma Productions.