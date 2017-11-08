Ittefaq Crosses The 20 Crore Mark At The Box Office In 5 Days

The ‘no spoilers’ strategy has worked for Ittefaq and people are going to cinema halls to find out what the spoiler really is. After a lukewarm start, Ittefaq jumped on weekends and stayed stable on weekdays.

The murder mystery has Sidharth Malhotra playing the role of a renowned novelist who has been framed for a double murder. Makers of the film tried their best so the spoiler of who is the killer should not get killed and it seems they have succeeded to keep them intact.

Ittefaq started its steady race by collecting 4.05 crores on its first day but ended up collecting a very good 16.05 crores over the weekend. As for every film, Monday was a test for this one too and it passed with flying colours. The movie collected 2.25 crores on Monday and has continued the stable trend woth Tuesday too.

Ittefaq has collected 2 crores on its 1st Tuesday taking the grand total to 20.30 crores. The movie has been made on a very controlled budget and hence could just prove to be a profitable venture for the makers. The major thing to keep in mind for this film is the makers didn’t do any promotions for the film. They just used the digital platforms to spread the awareness about the film.

This strategy has benefitted in controlling the budget but at the same time few think if the film is good it should have been promoted properly.

Ittefaq is the remake of the original film of the same name made in 1969, produced by B.R. Chopra, directed by Yash Chopra and featuring Rajesh Khanna.

The new film, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Dharma Productions and co-produced by B.R. Studios, released on November 3.