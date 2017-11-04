Ittefaq Box Office Day 1: Takes A Decent Opening, Might Jump Over The Weekend

Ittefaq, though after a slow start in the morning showed growth in the evening shows which has evoked a ray of hope for the film to be jump on weekend. It also has to stay stable on its weekdays for a respectable total.

Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna, Ittefaq is a murder mystery – a genre targeting very limited audience. The genre is not of a universal taste but has its loyal fan base at the box office. The movie opened to good reviews and the day one number shows the word of mouth is positive too.

Ittefaq has collected 4.05 crores on its first day at the box office. After a dull start with 15-20% occupancy in the morning, the final result for the film has been good. The movie now has to jump on weekend and stay stable on weekdays. It has just bettered the opening day of Sidharth Malhotra’s last release A Gentleman (4.04 crores).

Though, A Gentleman was aggressively promoted Ittefaq has achieved this purely on its content. There were also talks about a Telugu remake for the film but co-producer Karan Johar said nothing was confirmed about the Sidharth Malhotra – Sonakshi Sinha starrer’s Telugu remake.

Trending :

“Well, there are negotiations going on but nothing is confirmed on Telugu remake of Ittefaq” Karan said at a press conference along with director Abhay Chopra, co-producers Shah Rukh Khan and Kapil Chopra and the film cast.

Ittefaq is an adaptation of the 1969 film by the same name. It was directed by Yash Chopra and starred Rajesh Khanna and Nanda in lead roles.