Ittefaq Box Office 1st Monday Update! Continues Its Mysterious Trend

Ittefaq released this Friday – a murder mystery with almost no promotions. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, and Akshaye Khanna – this movie had just the trailer to attract audience towards the theatres.

Ittefaq opened to a slow start but has been trending well since then. It jumped over the weekend and has seen a stable Monday at the box office. It seems word of mouth has been working in the favour of the film. Still, the finishing line is far away and the tough route starts from now.

After collecting 16.05 crores over the first weekend, Ittefaq has collected 2.25 crores on its 1st Monday. The movie now stands at the grand total of 18.30 crores. It’s not at all bad for a movie of this genre. The makers will only hope for a stable week one and not a huge drop in the week 2 from here.

The film’s team did not go out for the usual promotional activities as a marketing strategy.

Sonakshi said, “It was a refreshing change for me to not promote the film before its release. At times, I think, at least for me, promoting the film is (more) challenging than performing in it. On the other hand, promotion and marketing are such a huge investment. This kind of no-promotion strategy saves money.”

According to Sonakshi, the audience decides to watch a film based on the trailer and not on other promotional activities.

Asked how she decides to watch a film, Sonakshi said: “Star power does not work for me. If I like the trailer and the subject is interesting, I go for the film. I think even the audience judges (films) that way these days.”

Ittefaq will face competition from Qarib Qarib Singlle and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana this week. Screens will get divided plus it has Golmaal Again storm which is not ready to calm down any soon.