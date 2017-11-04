Ittefaq has collected 4.05 crores on its 1st day at the box office. Without any aggressive promotions, the movie has crossed the opening day of both Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha’s last release.

Sidharth Malhotra’s last film A Gentleman co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez was a huge flop at the box office. Though it had a decent promo and good songs, the film didn’t manage to do well at the box office. It collected 4.04 crores on its day one at the box office.

Sonakshi Sinha’s last release Noor also bombed at the box office. Released earlier this year, the movie was able to collect just 1.54 crores on its opening day at the box office.

Ittefaq, without any promotions has managed to cross both of them. It will be interesting to see how it will fare over the weekend. Monday will be a very crucial point for the film as it’ll be the make and break point of it.

The 100-minute crime thriller revolves around two murders and two suspects of the event where one police officer struggles through an investigation to unveil the truth.

While the film is an adaptation of the 1969 Rajesh Khanna and Nanda starrer, according to Juno Chopra (creative producer), the story was ahead of its time and it was quite an interesting process to set the film in the modern time.

In a chat with IANS after showing the film’s trailer here, Juno said: “Though our Hindi cinema is known for the song-dance sagas, in the late 1960s’ era, when songs used to play an important part of storytelling, Ittefaq was one of the films with no songs in it. Our grandfather tried to push the boundary of conventional cinema with that film.”

“As a youngster, it was our dream to recreate the same. This film is a dream.”

Directed by Juno’s brother Abhay Chopra, the film has been produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Dharma Production along with B.R. Films.