Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, and Akshaye Khanna starrer Ittefaq faced a tough competition with Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again which was a Diwali release.

The film is a remake of 1969 film of the same name directed by Yash Chopra. This remake is directed by Abhay Chopra and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with BR Studios & Dharma Productions.

The film concluded its 1 week on a decent note collecting 23.65 crores. Now, Ittefaq has entered the 2nd week and the collections are here. It collected 80 lakhs* on its 2nd Friday. According to report, it has been made on a budget of 17 crores (including P+A). The total stands at 24.45 crores*.

Sonakshi Sinha will soon be seen in the sequel of Happy Bhaag Jayegi which was a plus affair at the box office. The film earned 28.82 crores. Whereas Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Aiyaary alongside Manoj Bajpayee. The film will clash with Anushka Sharma starrer Pari which is set to release in February 2018.

Aiyaary, set in Delhi, London and Kashmir, revolves around two strong-minded Army officers having completely different views, yet right in their own ways. It is a real-life story based on the relationship between a mentor and a protege. Presented by Plan C and Jayantilal Gada (Pen), the project is produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Motion Picture Capital.

When asked about the development of the film, Sidharth replied: “Awesome. Excited to show it in a few months.”