It’s OUT! Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s 2nd Friday At The Box Office

This Friday Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Annabelle: Creation from the major leagues and Partition: 1947, VIP 2 Lalkar from the minor have captured the cinema halls. All these movies with few shows of previous releases such Jab Harry Met Sejal and Mubarakan complete the bouquet of movies you can enjoy on weekend.

With Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Akshay Kumar witnessed his highest first week grossing 96.05 crores. His last film Rustom had the first week of 90.90 crores. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha came as a big surprise scoring the first weekend of 51.45 crores, it fared very well on weekdays. It enjoyed a Public Holiday on its 5th day, Independence Day and a partial holiday in Parsi New Year on Wednesday.

Its eighth-day collections are here and they’re not that bad looking at the bunch of movies releasing this week. The film has collected 4 crores on its 2nd Friday. Bareilly Ki Barfi wasn’t a much of a concern as it serves a totally different section of the audience. Annabelle Creation, on the other hand, has surprised and acted as a roadblock in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha‘s success. Annabelle Creation has been filing good numbers at the box office.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha stands at the total of 100.05 crores and as you read this the film has crossed 100 crore mark at the box office. This has become Akshay Kumar’s 5th back to back 100 crore grosser at the Indian box office. It would be interesting to see after this minor drop on 2nd Friday, how the film will score over the weekend. To become Akshay’s highest grosser it’ll have to cross the mighty total of 131 crores set way back by Rowdy Rathore in 2012. It’ll have to remain stable on weekdays and fight the tough competition from A Gentleman and Babumoshai Bandookbaaz next week.