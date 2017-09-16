IT Emerges As A Winner Of The Last Week At The Box Office

Hollywood horror flicks are seeming to be Indian audience’s favorite fodder this season. After the success of Annabelle: Creation, Andy Muschietti’s IT has been creating history worldwide. Let’s sow how IT is faring at the Indian box office.

The movie opened with good reviews whereas word of mouth for the film was average compared to the critic reviews. A horror flick with top notch story and writing is rare for any cinema.

IT opened on a lower note at the box office and clocked an average weekend of 7.52 crores. The film was required to remain stable on weekdays which IT did. The first-week total collections of the film is 13 crores. This is better than the 2 Bollywood movies released last week – Daddy & Poster Boys.

It tells the story of seven young outcasts growing up in the township of Derry, Maine, who call themselves the Losers’ Club. Each of them has been ostracised for one reason or another; each has a target on their back from the local pack of bullies and all have seen their inner fears come to life in the form of an ancient shapeshifting predator called ‘It’.

The film stars Bill Skarsgard as the story’s central villain Pennywise. Author Stephen King’s horror novel IT is brought alive on the big screen with the same name.

“I’ve always enjoyed darker, more mysterious stories, like many of those written by Stephen King. I read his novel ‘It’, which was an inspiration for me while preparing for the role,” Skarsgard said in a statement.

An ensemble of young actors also star in the film, including Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs and Jackson Robert Scott.