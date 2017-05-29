South superstar Rajinikanth is not only a household name in Japan but also the most popular Indian actor in the country ever since the release of his 1996 superhit film Muthu there. Similarly, with Dangal’s phenomenal success, Aamir Khan has earned a place in the hearts of millions of Chinese citizens. The film has collected a whopping Rs 890 crores in the country and now stands with a grand total of Rs 1664.60 crores across the globe.

Not just Dangal, Aamir’s previous films PK, 3 Idiots and Dhoom 3 also did well in China. PK created history by entering the Rs 100-crore-club in the Chinese box office and collected around Rs 120 crores in the country. Dhoom 3 and 3 Idiots collected $3 million and 3 Idiots $2.2 million in China respectively.

As of now, Dangal has taken a lead over SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2, which is yet to release in China. But after it releases in China, (which it is going to, very soon) which film will stand with higher figures?

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel answers, “Baahubali: The Beginning didn’t do well initially in China. This time their producers will do the marketing more aggressively before releasing the dubbed version. The Chinese box office is very unpredictable. Apart from Aamir’s movies, no other Indian movie has done well there. I am still expecting Baahubali 2 to fetch a better collection in China than its prequel. But I don’t think Baahubali 2 will collect even 20% of Dangal’s collection in China.”

He added, “The Chinese audience is fed up of mythological war films and hence even King Arthur: Legend of the Sword didn’t do well in China. Dangal crashed it. I am expecting Baahubali 2 to collect US$ 5-8 million in its lifetime at the China box office, considering they do top-notch marketing.”

Why did Dangal do so well in China? Sumit feels, “Firstly because of its content and secondly due to Aamir Khan’s previous movies’ track record in the country. Also, he marketed Dangal out there aggressively. He spent 7 days in China, visited several cities and made appeasing comments. Aamir managed to draw the Chinese audience into the theatres to watch Dangal while the film’s content did the rest of the trick.”

Does that mean Aamir Khan is turning out to be the most successful Indian actor in China just like Rajinikanth was in Japan? Sumit says, “Absolutely!” before adding, “His next, Thugs of Hindostan will take a mammoth opening there. Mark my words; Thugs will collect minimum US$ 26 million on an opening day in China. It will take the highest opening for a Hindi film ever in India if it has a Diwali release as scheduled.”