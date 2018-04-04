Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium Starts Off Well At China Box Office

After Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar’s Hindi Medium emerged as a sleeper hit at the Indian Box Office, its time to see if the film can do wonders at the China Box Office as well. The film released in China today and is already off to a good start.

Industry tracker and trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted earlier today, saying the film has already earned $810,000 in ticket sales, despite facing competition from big-budget Hollywood films like Ready Player One. It is not that surprising, considering that emotionally driven films have been doing really well in China compared to action-adventure films, as proved by Dangal, Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

#HindiMedium is debuting at a strong No.2 jus behind #ReadyPlayerOne in morning/noon shows in #China Nears $1 Million.. Already $810,000 in ticket sales for the day.. pic.twitter.com/VuSaCaMeQ2 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 4, 2018

Hindi Medium is a heartfelt story about a couple that wishes to admit their daughter to the best school in Delhi and the hardships that they face due to their own education. Such a genuine, heartwarming story is sure to connect with the audience in China.