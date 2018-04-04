Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium Starts Off Well At China Box Office

After Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar’s Hindi Medium emerged as a sleeper hit at the Indian Box Office, its time to see if the film can do wonders at the China Box Office as well. The film released in China today and is already off to a good start.
Industry tracker and trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted earlier today, saying the film has already earned $810,000 in ticket sales, despite facing competition from big-budget Hollywood films like Ready Player One. It is not that surprising, considering that emotionally driven films have been doing really well in China compared to action-adventure films, as proved by Dangal, Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
#HindiMedium is debuting at a strong No.2 jus behind #ReadyPlayerOne in morning/noon shows in #China
Nears $1 Million.. Already $810,000 in ticket sales for the day.. pic.twitter.com/VuSaCaMeQ2
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 4, 2018
Hindi Medium is a heartfelt story about a couple that wishes to admit their daughter to the best school in Delhi and the hardships that they face due to their own education. Such a genuine, heartwarming story is sure to connect with the audience in China.
Earlier in an interview with IANS, Director Saket Chaudhary talked about Aamir Khan paving the way for Indian films in China. Praising the actor’s work, the director said, “I think all of us owe Aamir Khan for showing an initiative and vision in taking Hindi cinema to a new and large audience. Without ‘Dangal’, the Chinese audience may not have been familiar with the new Hindi cinema emerging here that blends entertainment with strong social themes.”
Hindi Medium is directed by Saket Chaudhary, who previously worked on films like Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Shaadi Ke Side Effects. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series and Maddock Films, it also features Dishita Sehgal, Deepak Dobriyal and Amrita Singh in leading roles.