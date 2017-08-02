Indu Sarkar’s Downward Slope On Its 1st Tuesday At The Box Office

Indu Sarkar has been struggling from day one at the box office and it seems this is not going to end for the film. After a poor Monday, the film lost all the hopes of recovering and Tuesday’s collections too does not have any good news for the makers.

Starring Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kirti Kulhari, Indu Sarkar was an attempt of Madhur Bhandarkar’s to emerge as a winner in his own game. He has proved time and again of why he is a master of making movies under realistic genre. But it seems he was not able to find a balance between what is the reality and what should be shown in the film. Under the disguise of playing safe he lost his magic touch of displaying what is real.

After grossing over 3.55 crores over its 1st weekend, Indu Sarkar was already in the turmoil. Monday’s figure of 40 Lacs was a stamp on the letter which read Indu Sarkar is a flop. From now, looking over its numbers is just a formality of watching the ship sinking. The film collected 35 Lacs on its 1st Tuesday. The film now stands at the total of 4.30 crores at the box office.

Let’s look at the collections breakdown of the film since day one-

Friday – 1 Crore

Saturday – 1.10 Crores

Sunday – 1.45 Crores

Monday – 0.40 Lacs

Tuesday – 0.35 Lacs

Grand Total – 4.30 Crores

It is a serious warning for Madhur Bhandarkar as he has failed at what he does the best for the 2nd time after Calendar Girls. This political drama was released after the Supreme Court granted its clearance on Thursday.

The film is set against the backdrop of the Emergency imposed during 1975-1977 and related aspects inspired by the main players of that era including Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi among others.