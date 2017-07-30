Madhur Bhandarkar’s political thriller Indu Sarkar is facing a tough time at the box office. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics but is unable to do an impressive job at the box office.

Indu Sarkar collected 1.20 crores* on its day one at the box office and on Saturday the figure almost remained the same. It collected 1.25 crores* (estimated) on its second day, i.e Saturday at the box office. This takes Indu Sarkar’s total collection to Rs 2.45 crores* (nett) in two days.

The film has been facing protests and agitations from ever since it was announced. The film suffered on its first day at the box office after many shows got cancelled in Maharashtra on Friday due to agitation.

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the film deals with the story of a girl Indu, who decides to fight the system during the 1975-77 Emergency. The film shows how the common people suffered during that turbulent period with forced sterilization, eviction and demolition of slums and curfew. The police checked every newspaper article before getting published so that not a single word against the government could make it to the newspaper or radio. Even songs of legendary singer Kishore Kumar were banned from radio and television after he refuses to sing in a government program.

Indu’s character appears to be a representative of those common people who raised their voice against the system after remaining silent for months until they could no longer stay silent. Kirti Kulhari’s impressed us with her acting skills in courtroom drama Pink and once again shows what she is capable of. Kirti’s character Indu carries the film on her shoulders and so does the actress.