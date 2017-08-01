Madhur Bhandarkar, after delivering a dud in Calendar Girls, has failed again with Indu Sarkar. Seems like he has lost his Page 3 and Fashion touch. After a dull weekend, the film has crashed badly on its 1st Monday.

The film collected the total of 3.55 crores in its first weekend which is less than Madhur’s last flop Calendar Girls [4.5 crores]. Indu Sarkar collected just 40 lacs on its 1st Monday making it loud and clear that it is almost impossible to rise from here. The film witnessed a drop of over 60% from its 1st day [1 crore]. The film grossed low on day 1 and witnessing such a huge drop in already below-the-line collections is nothing but the sign of a nearing end.

The film starring Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kirti Kulhari was hyped a lot because of the controversies it got involved in. But it seems people were not ready to buy the film because of controversies. Not saying they were forged but though unknowingly it hyped the buzz just before the release. Many general reviews suggested Madhur went too light on the emergency issue which was displayed as the selling point of the film and he concentrated more on antagonist’s back story. The story had a lot of potential just it lacked proper research and execution.

The film faced a tough competition from Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan, which on other hand is holding very well at the box office. From previous week’s releases, Munna Michael has entered the state of oblivion with its almost negligible collections while Lipstick Under My Burkha is still running well. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma Jab Harry Met Sejal is all set to release this week. Indu Sarkar has a very short span of time even to hope for some miracle.