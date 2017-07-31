Madhur Bhandarkar’s latest release Indu Sarkar has failed to attract public on the ticket windows. Even after fighting so many controversies the film has not impressed with its box office collections.

Starring Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kirti Kulhari in the lead the film has grossed just 3.55 crores in its first weekend. Many of the shows were cancelled on the first day as activists stalled the screening of the film. This could have been a reason for the dull first day if the film would have picked up on weekends. But this was not the case and this political drama remained low on Saturday and Sunday as well.

The film had a poor opening as it collected just 1 crore on its first day. The trailer of the film got a positive response and everyone was hoping a good opening figure for the film. The second day of the film showed a negligible growth as it grossed 1.10 crores at the box office. Mubarakan, on the other side, grew well on weekends which this film failed to do. It collected just 1.45 crores on Sunday. The film has to stay stable on weekdays to aim a respectable total.

This usually happens when you have big films to come in upcoming weeks. The public tends to sit tight and wait for right films to release. This week we have Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal directed by Imtiaz Ali and next week we’ll see the release of Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Two big movies will clash on 18th August-Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao & Kriti Sanon’s Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar. We have Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez’s A Gentleman & Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz on 25th August.

Apart from this, Indu Sarkar was not well received amongst critics as well as the audience. Hence it dampened the word of mouth for the film affecting the weekend collections.