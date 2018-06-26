Incredibles 2 India Box Office: No Competition From Race 3!

Incredibles 2 India Box Office: One of the most talked about and awaited animated films of 2018 Incredibles 2 released last week and has had a terrific run at the India Box Office. The animated superhero flick happens to be the sequel to 2004 superhit The Incredibles.

The movie released on 22nd June in India. The first weekend total of the movie has summed up to 17.85 crores. Well, it clearly states that animated movies work well in India. Directed by Brad Bird, the film stars Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Samuel L Jackson, Huck Milner, Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener and Jonathan Bank in pivotal roles. In the Hindi version of the film, Bollywood actress Kajol has given the voiceover.

Let’s take a look at the first weekend collections of the movie:

Fri 3.85 crores

Sat 6.49 crores

Sun 7.51 crores

Total: 17.85 crores

Moviegoers seeing Incredibles 2 in the US have been warned about the flashing lights used in the film and their potentially triggering effect.

After a blogger and Twitter user posted a warning about the strobe/flashing lights used in Disney and Pixar’s animated sequel, movie theatres will be warning ticket holders about lighting effects that might impact those who are photosensitive, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The warning gained momentum on Saturday, catching Disney’s attention.

“One of these scenes lasts over 90 seconds with continuous strobe light, other scenes last anywhere from 5-30 seconds,” wrote the user in a series of tweets warning anyone with epilepsy, migraines or chronic illness who plan on seeing the film.