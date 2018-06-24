Incredibles 2 Box Office (India) Update: The Parr Family Is All Set To Win Our Hearts!

Incredibles 2 is the sequel to 2004’s The Incredibles. It follows the Parr family who must find a way to work together again to combat a new villain who hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot. Directed by Brad Bird, the films features the voices of Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson, Isabella Rossellini, Jonathan Banks, Catherine Keener, John Ratzenberger. The movie has earned a good amount on it’s first day at the box office.

Disney and Pixar’s animated film opened with an estimated 3.8 crores at the Box Office in its debut weekend in India. Welll, if the start is so good it looks like the movie will have a weekend of 13-15 crores.

Considering the brand value of the franchise in India, these numbers are good! The sequel again deals with the Parr family attempting balance having a normal life with their superhero powers. he Disney. The project released in India on June 22 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The team of Incredibles 2 is batting more for gender equality as it features a very relevant plot line at a time of female empowerment in Hollywood, with the character of Elastigirl called to save the world while the character Mr. Incredible stays home to take care of the children.

The sequel is being made after 14 years and will show the adventures of Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl and their three super-powered children – Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack, picking up exactly where the original left off.

The writer and director of the films, Brad Bird, who also voices the character Edna Mode, said it was an essential choice to not jump the story forward into the future, reports variety.com.

“I’m not interested in making that story because I chose the powers around the roles that the characters had in the family,” Bird told Variety.

“Fathers are always expected to be strong so I made him super strong. Mothers are pulled in 10 different directions at once so I had her stretch. Teenagers are insecure and defensive so I made her have force fields and invisibility. Ten year olds are energy balls and babies are unknown, so maybe he has no powers, maybe he has all the powers. That works if they are the ages that they are,” Bird added.

Producer Nicole Paradis Grindle said that the first movie had a lot of really strong female characters.

“Brad had the idea that he wanted Helen (aka Elastigirl) to be the one to get the mission 14 years ago. There was that and the idea that the family did not that know Jack-Jack had powers, that informed the story that he wanted to tell. It turned out that it was a very timely issue, but I like to say that this is not a message film at all, this is just the way people live,” said Grindle.