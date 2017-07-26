Ileana D’Cruz saw one release last year in Akshay Kumar’s Rustom and it was declared as a super-hit at the box office. The movie also gifted Akshay Kumar his first National Award. Ileana D’Cruz’s performance was also praised by the critics.

Her debut film, Barfi, too was a super-hit at the box office. It also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra grossing over 120 crores at the domestic box-office. This is still considered as Ileana’s best performance as far as acting is concerned.

Ileana D’Cruz’s Rustom starring Akshay Kumar and Esha Gupta, a courtroom drama, collected over 127 crores at the box office. Her comic caper with Varun Dhawan, Nargis Fakhri – Main Tera Hero too ended up on a profitable side grossing 55 crores.

Ileana has also been a part of some movies which were unsuccessful at the box office. Phata Poster Nikla Hero along with Shahid Kapoor was declared flop at the box office. After a decent weekend of 22 crores, the film crashed and was able to collect only 37.85 crores during its lifetime. Happy Ending with Saif Ali Khan, too, failed to spread its magic and even after having some chartbuster songs, the film was able to collect mere 21.89 crores proving it to be Ileana’s lowest grosser of all time.

Ileana’s Happy Ending was her lowest grossing movie and with the buzz revolving around her next Mubarakan we are sure it can perform well as it targets a larger number of audience. Where will Mubarakan stand in the list of Ileana’s history at the box office is to be seen till then take a look at her highest grossing films list:

If you notice Ileana’s history in Bollywood, she has never starred in a solo film. From Barfi till Mubarakan, they all have been multi-starrers. Sonakshi Sinha, Shraddha Kapoor from the same lot have been getting to lead their films but Ileana has not been to able to bag one yet.

She is all set to see a release this week with Mubarakan starring Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and some stellar performers. Bollywood needs a family entertainer at present as Jagga Jasoos has failed to deliver what it promised. The promos have been gaining quite a mixed response but as the genre is comedy and directed by Anees Bazmi we can hope it will live up to its promise. Now, the big question is will Mubarakan be able to enter Ileana D’Cruz’s highest grossers List?

