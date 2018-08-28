Hype Meter: Sunny Deol’s Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se & Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree On The Box Office Prediction Scale!

This week will see the release of two films, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se and Stree. While Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is definitely the bigger film on paper, to everyone’s surprise Stree is also carrying a good amount of buzz among the target audience. The theatrical trailer of the film starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao in lead got a phenomenal response all across and the surprise element of it being a horror comedy created the desired anticipation. The dance number from the film titled Milegi Milegi is a smash hit with over 44 Million views on YouTube and over 2 Million streams in Saavn. The song is also topping several musical charts and has created the right amount of impact among the target audience.

Around 6 months back, everyone would have placed their money on Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se to open better than Stree, however as things stand today it is a battle of equals at the box office. The trailer, song and impressive star-cast will ensure a strong opening at the multiplexes in the four metros. Shraddha Kapoor in a popular entity among the masses, and this factor should help the film get respectable footfalls even in the mass belts. While a lot in the trade are expecting opening in the range of 3 to 4 crores, we go ahead with the prediction of around 4.25 to 5.25 crores, which would be an excellent result for the film given the budget and star-cast. The targeted and restrained promotional campaign backed up with hit trailer and music are the two primary factors that would result in a solid start for the film.

The second release of the week, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se has suffered majorly due to the haphazard promotional campaign. The makers unveiled the theatrical trailer merely 20 days before the release, which has resulted in lack of awareness among the audience. The first song that the makers should have unveiled was “Rafta Rafta” featuring Salman Khan with the Deol’s, as that would have grabbed a lot of eye balls, however even that song was launched just a week before the film release. To say it in one sentence, the film doesn’t have the desired buzz among the audience however the strong hold of Dharmendra and Sunny Deol over the single screen audience, especially in the North would help it open around the 5 crores range. While the opening would be fair, the film should have eyed for a better start considering the fact that Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 opening at 7 crores in 2013. Just about fair opening would make trending very essential for the film, and a positive word of mouth would be needed for it to emerge a successful venture. The Deol’s have a loyal following, however it is about choosing the right films to get them on board in huge numbers. Our opening day prediction for the film would be in the range of 4 to 5 crore

Hype Meter:

Stree: 3.5 on 5 (Opening Day: Rs 4.25 to 5.25 crore)

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se: 2.5 on 5 (Opening Day: Rs 4.00 to 5.00 crore)