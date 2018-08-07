Hype Meter: Akshay Kumar’s Gold On The Box-Office Prediction Scale!

With just few days left for the release of Gold, a lot of people within the industry have started the prediction game, as it happens with most of the films starring big stars. Gold is the fifth Independence Day release for Akshay Kumar this decade and the trade is expecting the movie to strike the chord with audience as well as at the box office. The publicity campaign of the film started by unveiling two teasers, both of which created the desired impact among the audience.

The two teasers got a phenomenal response from the audience in cinema hall, and even digitally they did manage to get the traction. The combined views of the two teasers on YouTube is approximately 18 Million, which though not an extraordinary number in the era of Digital India, is quite good. After the two teasers, the makers launched the theatrical trailer which met with a mixed response from the trade as well as cinema going audience alike. The treatment in the trailer was quite “urban”, which put off a major section of audience at the mass belts. Talking about the digital platform, the trailer got approximately 31 Million views on YouTube. One often expects the music to escalate the buzz surrounding a film, however with Gold, the songs didn’t really work well. Neither did the songs get a promising response on music streaming sites like Savn and Gaana nor did they find a place at the top on several musical charts. To conclude, the pre-release buzz of Gold is reasonably good that’s mainly due to the Akshay Kumar factor backed with a topical film, however it would have been a lot better if the music album of the film had at-least one chart-buster to offer.

Talking about the expectations in terms of opening, Gold is expected to a “good” initial at the Box Office and also emerge the biggest opener for Akshay Kumar till date. The movie is set to become the first Akshay Kumar film to rake in over Rs 20 crore on the opening day. The film will release on approximately 3300 to 3400 screens in India, and the show allocation will 65% in favour of Gold at maximum multiplexes across the country. The biz of Gold will be affected at the single screens due to Satyamev Jayate, however it would definitely be the first choice for the audience at the multiplexes. This has got a lot to do with Akshay Kumar’s positive image among the classes backed by a trailer appealing to this section of audience. The film will benefit majorly by the Independence Day holiday across the country and the best performing centres will be Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Mysore, Chennai, and Pune. However, it will find a stiff competition from Satyamev Jayate at places like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, East Punjab and Hyderabad to name a few.

The opening day collection of Gold is expected to be around Rs 22 crore, and the three-day weekend is expected to be anywhere between Rs 52 to 54 crore. If the film trends like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha at the Box Office i.e. 2.60 Times the opening weekend, the lifetime collections of the film will be anywhere in the range of Rs 135 crore and Rs 140 crore. However, if the film trends like Padman i.e. 1.98 Times the opening weekend, the lifetime collections will be in the range of Rs 102 crore and Rs 107 crore. However, the film here benefits majorly due to the extended 5 days weekend and the five-day collections of the film with a reasonably positive word of mouth is expected to be around Rs 89 to 92 crore. Even Toilet: Ek Prem Katha had the benefit of a five-day extended weekend, and if the film after the five days trends like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, the lifetime collections will be anywhere between Rs 142 and Rs 147 crore. With a word of mouth similar to Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, keeping in account all factors, the lifetime collections of Gold should be in the range of Rs 140 to 150 crore. However, if the film doesn’t click with the audience, there is a possibility of the film falling below Rs 100 crore, but from what we have heard from insiders, we don’t see that happen.

HYPE: 3 on 5!

Opening Day: Rs 22 crore