This week will see the release of Fanney Khan and Irrfan Khan starrer Karwaan, and coincidentally, both the films are content driven films that would majorly be dependent on the audience word of mouth. Talking about Fanney Khan, the film has a formidable star-cast in the form of Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Rajkummar Rao. The film is essentially revolving around father daughter relationship wherein the father goes out of the way to help the daughter live her dream.

The theatrical trailer of the film got approximately 20 Million views on YouTube, and the audience response is quite mixed, however it has done the trick with a certain section of audience. The trailer rides on some beautiful moments that has the spark of being a feel-good film. The music of the film is situational, however the song Mohabbat sung by Sunidhi Chauhan is catching up as the film nears its release. The music album of Fanney Khan doesn’t ride on chartbusters, and it can be categorized with an album like Secret Superstar, that would grab attention if the film commands a positive word of mouth. As mentioned before, the film rides on an acclaimed star-cast, and all of them could get audience in the cinema hall if backed by the right content. Considering all factors, Fanney Khan is expected to take a start in the range of Rs 2.70 to 3.20 crore. The start would be slow, but with positive word of mouth, biz should escalate towards the evening and night shows, leading to a respectable opening.

HYPE: 2.75 on 5

The second release of the week is Karwaan starring Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan in lead. The story of the film is about self-discovery of the lead characters on a road trip. The trailer suggests an extremely quirky premise, and if the content is as exciting as the trailer, we have a winner in hand from Irrfan Khan and team. The theatrical trailer of the film has got approximately 9 million views on YouTube and has got a positive response from a limited audience base it caters to. Irrfan Khan films have consistently opened around the 2 to 3 crore mark and Karwaan is expected to be no different. The film would cater to the audience at primarily the five cities i.e. Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mysore, and the producers will be opting for a focused release rather than going all out. Dulquer Salmaan’s presence should help the film do better than a lot of Bollywood films in Kerala. The music for this film is situational and doesn’t really make much of a difference as far as the pre-release buzz is concerned.

HYPE: 2.5 on 5!

There is another film named Mulk releasing this week, however despite all the controversies it isn’t quite hot among the audience. The opening of this Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu film is expected to be around Rs 1 crore.

HYPE: 1.5 on 5!

Which of the three films are you looking forward to watch this weekend? Let us know!

MECHANISM of HYPE Meter: The hype of a film is rated based on potential the genre as well as the star-cast has to collect on its opening day, taking into consideration their track record. Every film will be gauged taking separate parameters like genre, star-power etc, and then allotted the rating. It is basically an attempt to analyse the pre-release buzz.