Hugh Jackman’s Logan is one of the most talked about films in the franchise since this is the last time he will be seen playing the role of Wolverine on screen. Logan released this Friday in India and considering the huge fan following for the superhero series, the film managed to take a good start.

It collected 4.75 crores on Friday and interestingly, the opening is as good as Bollywood flick Commando 2.

Logan is already enjoying a good buzz and with the excellent reviews, it is expected to show a jump over the weekend too.