Hrithik’s Kaabil Grosses Over 212 Crores At The Worldwide Box Office

Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil continues to perform well at the worldwide box office.

So far, the revenge drama has grossed 177.59 crores (nett. 126.85 crores) in India and 34.50 crores in the international market.

Kaabil currently stands with a global total of 212.09 crores. The movie is all set to beat the lifetime worldwide total of MS Dhoni : The Untold Story.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film also features Yami Gautam, Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy in key roles.